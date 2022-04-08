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DAVID WILCOCK & COREY GOODE: ENDGAME II - THE ANTARCTIC ATLANTIS ET RUINS/CABAL RESCUE PLAN
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559 views • April 08, 2022
Originally recorded in 2017, listen to how currently in 2022 disclosure is ever-closer - Join David Wilcock (http://divinecosmos.com) as he narrates this groundbreaking insider mega-leak of intel with Corey Goode (spherebeingalliance.com). The Establishment is threatened like never before. Are they about to disclose advanced, hi-tech ruins under the ice in Antarctica, and a limited secret space program, to try to save the Illuminati / New World Order agenda?
The realities of human trafficking and occult ceremonies at the highest levels are spreading like wildfire. Disclosure may be the only sufficiently distracting move the Cabal has left.
This is some of the most surprising, fascinating and relevant inside intel we have ever posted. Multiple Alliance groups have urged us to get this out as fast as possible, and here we are.
The story is so incredible that you may need to just treat it like a sci-fi movie... but even if that's the only level you can accept it at, you should still find this to be most fascinating! It is a great overview of the Cosmic Disclosure narrative and an update to the most current inside information.
The mainstream media almost immediately started writing about ancient civilizations in Antarctica after we were urged to get out this update. Never before have we seen such an immediate correlation. This is getting exciting!
Read the stunning investigation in its full form at: http://divinecosmos.com/start-here/da...
Sign up at http://dwilcock.com to get your free, professional MP3 version of David's narration!
David's OFFICIAL Patreon site: https://www.patreon.com/dwilcock
With thanks to Trizzam for sharing [MIRRORED] from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xKYuLOaCVGZh/
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
The realities of human trafficking and occult ceremonies at the highest levels are spreading like wildfire. Disclosure may be the only sufficiently distracting move the Cabal has left.
This is some of the most surprising, fascinating and relevant inside intel we have ever posted. Multiple Alliance groups have urged us to get this out as fast as possible, and here we are.
The story is so incredible that you may need to just treat it like a sci-fi movie... but even if that's the only level you can accept it at, you should still find this to be most fascinating! It is a great overview of the Cosmic Disclosure narrative and an update to the most current inside information.
The mainstream media almost immediately started writing about ancient civilizations in Antarctica after we were urged to get out this update. Never before have we seen such an immediate correlation. This is getting exciting!
Read the stunning investigation in its full form at: http://divinecosmos.com/start-here/da...
Sign up at http://dwilcock.com to get your free, professional MP3 version of David's narration!
David's OFFICIAL Patreon site: https://www.patreon.com/dwilcock
With thanks to Trizzam for sharing [MIRRORED] from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xKYuLOaCVGZh/
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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