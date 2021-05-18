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Pentecost 2021: Session 1 - May 15 - Chuck Pierce & Ty Bello
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284 views • May 18, 2021
Copyright © Glory of Zion & © Chuck Pierce & © Ty Bello
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/pentecost-2021/
Pentecost 2021: Session 1 - May 15 - Chuck Pierce and Ty Bello.
A week of Revelation leading into Breakthrough!
After an incredible Pentecost Celebration, how we choose to hear and respond to The LORD will shift our atmosphere.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/pentecost-2021/
Pentecost 2021: Session 1 - May 15 - Chuck Pierce and Ty Bello.
A week of Revelation leading into Breakthrough!
After an incredible Pentecost Celebration, how we choose to hear and respond to The LORD will shift our atmosphere.
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