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Governor Ron DeSantis - The Curtain Close on COVID Theater
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34 views • March 14, 2022
March 12, 2022: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/the-curtain-close-on-covid-theater
Children's Health Defense TV : https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/
Dr Joseph Ladapo
Dr Robert Malone
Dr Harvey Risch
Dr Tracy Hoeg
Dr Jill Ackerman
Dr Christopher d'Adamo
Dr Shveta Raju
Dr Jay Bhattacharya
Dr Martin Kulldorff
Dr Joseph Fraiman
Dr Sunetra Gupta
Children's Health Defense TV : https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/
Dr Joseph Ladapo
Dr Robert Malone
Dr Harvey Risch
Dr Tracy Hoeg
Dr Jill Ackerman
Dr Christopher d'Adamo
Dr Shveta Raju
Dr Jay Bhattacharya
Dr Martin Kulldorff
Dr Joseph Fraiman
Dr Sunetra Gupta
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