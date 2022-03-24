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Russian Space Chief Rogozin showed a video of the Russian Soyuz Launching from Plesetsk with a Big "Z" sign. 032322
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80 views • March 24, 2022
The Title or this is what I found: Rogozin showed a video of the Soyuz launching from Plesetsk with a Z sign
Is this the same Rogozin? From 3/8/22?
Russia's Space Head Dmitry Rogozin Blocks Scott Kelly in Twitter Argument
https://www.newsweek.com/dmitry-rogozin-roscosmos-blocks-twitter-argument-scott-kelly-nasa-1685813
Is this the same Rogozin? From 3/8/22?
Russia's Space Head Dmitry Rogozin Blocks Scott Kelly in Twitter Argument
https://www.newsweek.com/dmitry-rogozin-roscosmos-blocks-twitter-argument-scott-kelly-nasa-1685813
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