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Dr. John Campbell: mRNA COVID Jabs Dramatically Increase Heart Risks, Up Almost 250%
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111 views • November 29, 2021
Dr. John Campbell: mRNA COVID Jabs Dramatically Increase Heart Risks, Up Almost 250%
"Does the risk of a heart attack increase from 11% up to 25% Abstract 10712: Mrna COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning (8th November)" - Dr. John Campbell
source:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/11/mrna-covid-jabs-dramatically-increase-heart-risks-up-almost-250-dr-john-campbell/
"Does the risk of a heart attack increase from 11% up to 25% Abstract 10712: Mrna COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning (8th November)" - Dr. John Campbell
source:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/11/mrna-covid-jabs-dramatically-increase-heart-risks-up-almost-250-dr-john-campbell/
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