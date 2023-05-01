Create New Account
Those who took money from the CCP and did dirty work for the CCP in the DOJ and the White House did not spend a day in prison, while Miles Guo and Yvette Wang were imprisoned
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
那些拿了中共的钱、在司法部和白宫替中共干肮脏勾当的人没在监狱待一天，而完全无罪的郭文贵先生和王雁平女士却被关押。

Those who took money from the CCP and did dirty work for the CCP in the DOJ and the White House did not spend a day in prison, while Miles Guo and Yvettr Wang, who were completely innocent, were imprisoned.

