Those who took money from the CCP and did dirty work for the CCP in the DOJ and the White House did not spend a day in prison, while Miles Guo and Yvette Wang were imprisoned

https://gettr.com/post/p2fnrr7e636
那些拿了中共的钱、在司法部和白宫替中共干肮脏勾当的人没在监狱待一天，而完全无罪的郭文贵先生和王雁平女士却被关押。
Those who took money from the CCP and did dirty work for the CCP in the DOJ and the White House did not spend a day in prison, while Miles Guo and Yvettr Wang, who were completely innocent, were imprisoned.
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
