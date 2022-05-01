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Bastinelli Creations RED Folder
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81 views • May 01, 2022
Bastinelli Creations are made by Bastien Coves. He is a French knifemaker who makes well-made knives with quality designs.

The R.E.D. (Raptor Extremely Dangerous) Folder is based on the Bastinelli fixed blade and designed to satisfy everyday carry demands. It features a stonewashed D2 steel blade with a full-flat grind and swedge spine. Outfitted with an IKBS ball-bearing pivot, the RED Folder has slick action. The G-10 handle sports a contoured surface with a lightly milled diagonal texture for increased grip and visual impact. The titanium frame lock and stainless steel pocket clip are matte bead blast finshed. Made by LionSteel in Italy.

Specifications:

Overall Length: 8.00"
Blade Length: 3.50"
Blade Thickness: 0.13"
Blade Material: D2
Blade Style: Drop Point
Blade Grind: Flat
Finish: Stonewash
Edge Type: Plain
Handle Length: 4.50"
Handle Thickness: 0.52"
Handle Material: G-10
Color: Black
Frame/Liner: Titanium
Weight: 4.20 oz.
User: Right Hand, Left Hand
Pocket Clip: Tip-Up
Knife Type: Manual
Opener: Thumb Stud
Lock Type: Frame Lock
Brand: Bastinelli Creations
Model: RED Folder
Country of Origin: Italy
Best Use: Everyday Carry, Tactical

Source Clips :

- Bastinelli RED folder finger drills 😁 - American Lonsdale Fan
- Bastinelli Creations Red Folder -- Another Maniago Masterpiece - The ApostleP
Keywords
bastinelli knivesred folderframe lock
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