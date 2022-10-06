Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
URGENT: The Rosenau Experiment - Viruses, Contagion and Vaccines - URGENT information!
384 views
channel image
Miqlos
Published 2 months ago |

⁣In this recording I explain what Dr. Rosenau proved with his experiments in 1918 and 1919.For the best quality, I recommend to watch this video on Odysee or Roxytube, because on Odysse, and on Roxytube, you can actually read the text that usually is too small to read.

https://odysee.com/@Miqlos:9/Rosenau-Experiment:6

https://www.roxytube.com/v/arWo1N

It's about viruses, contagion and vaccines.

Links:

The original gjenvick link to their article about the Rosenau Experiment:

https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html

Watch if it redirects you, and look for the google notification. It could be geo dependent if they redirect you. If you get the original page, please let us know in the comments!

Prezence - Welcome To My Home: https://youtu.be/oLsKpJGf-ZI

Keywords
vaccinessciencevirusesexperimentintentioncontagionrosenau

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket