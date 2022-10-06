URGENT: The Rosenau Experiment - Viruses, Contagion and Vaccines - URGENT information!

⁣In this recording I explain what Dr. Rosenau proved with his experiments in 1918 and 1919.For the best quality, I recommend to watch this video on Odysee or Roxytube, because on Odysse, and on Roxytube, you can actually read the text that usually is too small to read.

https://odysee.com/@Miqlos:9/Rosenau-Experiment:6

https://www.roxytube.com/v/arWo1N

It's about viruses, contagion and vaccines.

Links:

The original gjenvick link to their article about the Rosenau Experiment:

https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html

Watch if it redirects you, and look for the google notification. It could be geo dependent if they redirect you. If you get the original page, please let us know in the comments!

Prezence - Welcome To My Home: https://youtu.be/oLsKpJGf-ZI