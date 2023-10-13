Create New Account
Snack Sized Dr. Makis' Guide to Future Pandemics
channel image
Unscrew the News
6 Subscribers
44 views
Published 20 hours ago

Short version of the Dr. Makis' Guide to Future Pandemics. Edited to give you a short version of the meat of our conversation from Oct 5, 2023.
Dr. Makis helps people to not get freaked out when the propaganda starts to flow from all the media liars. He gives solid information in the full length video if you want to hear how most of the things that you used to stay healthy are still very relevant for any of the future hoaxes that are sure to come up.
Ultimately, he advises not to get any of the mRNA bioweapons and keep your cool. They are counting on people to get very scared and then you stop using your common sense.

https://x.com/MakisMD?s=20

https://rumble.com/v3na3bz-dont-panic-get-dr.-makis-guide-to-future-pandemics.html

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/clade-x-tabletop-exercise

Keywords
healthresearchmaskvaccinepropagandacurepandemicdoctorvirusguidelockdownantibodynipahmakis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket