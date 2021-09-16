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9/16/2021 America Unhinged: Dr. John Diamond Ft. Tim Brown
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60 views • September 16, 2021
People of faith have had this problem throughout history: truth falling out from the streets & that there is no justice. Dr. John Diamond looks to scripture and gives his advice on what we can do to fix this issue joined by Tim Brown. Visit the America Unhinged website: https://americaunhingedradio.com/
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