ARE THEY DEAD OR BEING USED FOR LUCIFERIAN PURPOSES? BORDER REALITY & MORE W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
20957 subscribers
Chaplain Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to makes sense of how the Luciferian cult is behind current issues. Her analysis and experience helps us understand how the globalist satanist agenda is effecting each of us every day. Another interview and information you will not see in the propaganda corporate supported media. You can learn more about Jessie and her great work at http://illuminatethedarkness.com/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.