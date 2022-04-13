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X22 Report A 04. 13. 22.
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181 views • April 13, 2022
Ep. 2750a - The People Do Not Believe The [CB] Narrative, Game Over, Panic
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The people see the true inflation, the narrative that Putin is responsible has fallen apart. The people are no longer believing this. According to Shadow Stats the real inflation is 17.5%, the people feel and see the truth. Did the Fed just put a fence?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The people see the true inflation, the narrative that Putin is responsible has fallen apart. The people are no longer believing this. According to Shadow Stats the real inflation is 17.5%, the people feel and see the truth. Did the Fed just put a fence?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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