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A Light in a Dark Place: 'A Pandemic of The Unvaccinated' [22.07.2021]
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131 views • July 23, 2021
"My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge.
Because you have rejected knowledge, I also reject you as my priests; because you have ignored the law of your God, I also will ignore your children." - Hosea 4:6
#Apandemicoftheunvaccinated #JesusisLord #Pray
59 views Jul 22, 2021
A light in a dark place - 1.45K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z-myJzQUfNo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-myJzQUfNo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
Because you have rejected knowledge, I also reject you as my priests; because you have ignored the law of your God, I also will ignore your children." - Hosea 4:6
#Apandemicoftheunvaccinated #JesusisLord #Pray
59 views Jul 22, 2021
A light in a dark place - 1.45K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z-myJzQUfNo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-myJzQUfNo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
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