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Gohmert on Pelosi's impeachment strategy: She didn't think it through
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14 views • December 27, 2019
Despite Democrats' calls to impeach President Trump as quickly as possible, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate; reaction from Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett and Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert.
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