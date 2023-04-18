Create New Account
New World Order in disarray as Russia and China sure up more support
97 views
World Series News
Published a day ago |

Breaking News: NEW WORLD ORDER IN DISARRAY: US losing further ground as South America looks to Great Eurasian Partnership.


- Lula upsets the US as Russian, Lavlov flies to Brazil to meeting.

 - Macron appears to be loyal to China in latest speech 

- G7 ministers look foolish on Japanese fast train

 - Sudanese commentary


News, analysis, discussion to help you see all the moves and countermoves.

russia china macron france geopolitics brics hegemony bullet train sergey lavlov

