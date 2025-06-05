"Day 4 of Schara vs. Ascension Healthcare"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An 'Intentional' Special
Airing "Live" June 5th, 2025
Broadcast begins at approximately
5:30 pm EST/4:30 pm CST but definitely
not later than 6:00 pm EST/5:00 pm CST:
A report of today's developments in this landmark case being presented in a Wisconsin courtroom.
Viewable live at https://x.com/MicMeowed and https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow and https://rumble.com/c/Intentional