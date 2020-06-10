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Eric Dollard - History and Theory of Electricity
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70 views • June 10, 2020
Some details about the historic events regarding the electrical transmission industry, telephone and the key figures who applied electrical technology in commercial use.
Also briefly overviews the mainstream misconceptions of the nature of electricity.
Also briefly overviews the mainstream misconceptions of the nature of electricity.
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