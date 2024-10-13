BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PERFECT ONLINE FANTASY GIRLFRIEND!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 6 months ago

In this episode, I explore listener questions on personal and societal challenges, covering topics like emotional struggles, online relationships, and the impact of social media on parenting. I provide philosophical insights on approaching these complex issues, emphasizing the importance of seeking therapy for emotional well-being. I discuss the dynamics of online relationships, the influence of societal norms on loneliness, and the role of absent fathers in children's emotional development. The episode underscores the significance of genuine human connections over material possessions in fostering emotional fulfillment and healthy relationships.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
social mediaevidencephilosophytherapyreasonparentingstefan molyneuxlistener questionsabsent fathershuman connectionspersonal challengesemotional strugglessocietal challengesonline relationshipsemotional development
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy