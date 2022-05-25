How is Dianetics making positive changes in people's lives?

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Explore the revolutionary discoveries of Dianetics. L. Ron Hubbard’s all-time bestselling book on the human mind, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, inspired a movement spanning every continent on earth. Find out how painful experiences of your past can affect you in the present day.
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