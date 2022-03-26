Croatian Politician HUMILIATES Trudeau- Calls Him DICTATOR to His Face

Freedom, the right to choose, the right to life, the right to health, the right to work, for many of us are fundamental human rights for which millions of citizens of Europe and the world have laid down their lives. To defend our rights and the rights of our children, which we have acquired over the centuries many of us, including myself are willing to risk our own freedom and our own lives.

Unfortunately, today there are those among us who trample on these fundamental values. Canada once a symbol of the modern world has become a symbol of civil rights violations your quasi-liberal boot in recent months. We watched how you trampled women with horses, how you block bank accounts of single parents so that they can’t even pay their children’s education and medicine, that they can’t pay their utilities, mortgages for their homes. To you these may be liberal methods, for many citizens of the world, it is a dictatorship of the worst kind.

Rest assured that the citizens of the world united, can stop any regime that wants to destroy the freedom of citizens, either by bombs or harmful pharmaceutical products. Thank you.