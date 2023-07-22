Spiritual Protection for the Crisis | Amazing Discoveries | Part 4

Do you have the spiritual protection you need to stand in the final crisis? Are you excited and eager for Christ to return? If not, why not? We are warned that there will be false prophets, false revivals, and that Satan will even impersonate Christ. What are the spiritual weapons you need to help you discern between what’s real and Satan’s counterfeits?
In this episode, Pastor Pavel Goia shares stories about real people and their encounters with Satan’s deceptions. Learn 4 strategies to secure your spiritual protection. Find out what you must do to prepare for the final crisis.
New How To Country Channel Link:
/ @howtocountry5591
New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link::
/ @truthmatters-sho...
Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o...
For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch
Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org
Join Us at Our Next Event!
https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/ADTVOfficial
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.