Lockdowns That Controls The Carnal Mind To Steal The Soul (see link in description)

I cannot get this video to transfer from my phone to my computer as normal so view link if led to watch/listen it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oa8oDbT6vuJz/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.