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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1265 - Barbara King - Report on the crime
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70 views • June 24, 2021
Clark came into the Clarksdale police department where Barbara was working alone as a dispatcher to retrieve some property of his. When he found out that all officers were on patrol, he began to beat before arriving officers finally pulled him off of her. She has multiple facial fractures, a broken arm, and brain bleeding.
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