SA's Gaza genocide case against Israel Dr Faranaaz Veriava (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel SABC News at:-
https://youtu.be/8QQOTYzM2N0?si=LwBFXR2_E-u232vC Jan 10, 2024 #SABCNewsAs South Africa and Israel gear up to go head to head before the International Court of Justice, there is keen interest in how all this will unfold. We are now joined Dr Faranaaz Veriava, UP Senior Law Lecture joins us now to talk about this.
For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
