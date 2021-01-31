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THE MORAL CASE AGAINST LOCKDOWNS [2021-01-31] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
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230 views • January 31, 2021
Is it moral to sacrifice the lives of a few to save the lives of many? If so, who has the moral authority to choose who lives or dies? This moral dilemma was answered in the aftermath of the second World War, when the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights where “it forbids government from sacrificing some people for the benefits of others.”. Unfortunately, this lesson from history has been forgotten as we see governments completely disregard the human rights of people around the world with lockdowns. Governments have given themselves the power to play God with our lives.
Governments, doctors and scientists have been encouraging people to sacrifice themselves for an alleged greater good. One egregious example of this is the dismissal of VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). Doctors are lying and suppressing information about the effects of the covid-19 vaccine in order to decrease vaccine hesitancy. These people are slandering both their professional colleagues and victims of vaccine injuries for their own moral superiority. No one is infallible, neither government or health professionals. For this reason we must educate ourselves, for we alone are the bearers of the consequences of our choices.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Governments, doctors and scientists have been encouraging people to sacrifice themselves for an alleged greater good. One egregious example of this is the dismissal of VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). Doctors are lying and suppressing information about the effects of the covid-19 vaccine in order to decrease vaccine hesitancy. These people are slandering both their professional colleagues and victims of vaccine injuries for their own moral superiority. No one is infallible, neither government or health professionals. For this reason we must educate ourselves, for we alone are the bearers of the consequences of our choices.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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