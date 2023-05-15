Mt Shasta miracle healings! Dr. Lee Merritt, and Suzy Ward & Messages from Matthew!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I discuss my upcoming healing trips to Mt Shasta this summer where people receive miracle healings! This is followed by a wonderful interview with the fantastic Dr. Lee Merritt, and beautiful Angelic messages from Suzy Ward and her son Matthew of Matthew Speaks. I hope you can all listen to this positive, uplifting program! With lots of love and light, For a Planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
