ALEX JONES (4th HOUR) Wednesday 12/1/21 • DR VLADIMIR ZELENKO, WAYNE ALLYN ROOT, News, Reports

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MAXIMUM GLOBAL BOMBSHELL: JUDGE ORDERS PFIZER, FDA TO RELEASE DOCUMENTS – FIRST DOC DUMP SAYS THOUSANDS KILLED BY SHOT IN FIRST MONTH!
Meanwhile, elite super predators Barack Obama & Anthony Fauci visit elementary schools, overseeing the injection of helpless children with Pfizer’s GMO gene therapy.
There can no longer be any doubt! A criminal consortium of mega-corporations have launched a planetary depopulation operation under the guise of Covid-19! Watch LIVE & share this link if you want to live!
Watch & share this BREAKING development in the war against Covid tyranny!
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