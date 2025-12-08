The morning delivery of "gifts" from our artillerymen to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was a success 💪

In Seversk 🪖, the servicemen of the 2nd Artillery Brigade 🇷🇺 destroyed a UAV control point of Ukrainian nationalists with a 152mm 2A65 gun 💥🐷☠️

🇷🇺 3rd Assault

Also adding from Rybar, report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 8, 2025

▪️ For the third night in a row, the Russian Armed Forces are striking at Fastov in the Kiev region, where the railway station was destroyed. Strikes also hit Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Zaporozhye, Kramatorsk, and the Sumy region.

▪️ In Saratov and Engels, air defense systems were operating, and there are reports of a fire in the area of an oil depot. In the Chertkovsky district of the Rostov region, a power outage occurred in the village of Mankovo-Kalitvinskoe and the hamlets of Gusev and Maryany due to a power line damage. The roof of a private house in the Lenin settlement of the Millerovo district was damaged. Enemy drones were shot down in the Voronezh region. In Volgograd, the governor reported the fall of debris of an UAV on Lodygin Street. Residents of the cities of Novomoskovsk and Aleisk in the Tula region reported explosions in the sky. Several UAVs were shot down in the Luga district of the Leningrad region, and one in the Smolensk region.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the GRU "North" notes a trend towards a decrease in the intensity of combat operations: the enemy is regrouping and replenishing units with fresh troops. Our forces continue to advance with the support of aviation and artillery.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a drone of the AFU hit a commercial facility in the village of Borisovka. A civilian was injured.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the GRU "North" is engaged in fierce battles in the forested areas and settlements south of Volchansk. In the eastern part of Vilchy and in Liman, our assault troops were able to advance and occupy part of the built-up area. The enemy's counterattacks were unsuccessful. Battles for the expansion of our control zone at the border on the Khatny section continue.

▪️ On the Kupyansk front, a significant event was the strikes on the Pechenez reservoir dam and the bridge in Stary Saltiv. Traffic on two roads was closed: Pechenez - Velikiy Buruluk and Kharkov - Volchansk, which complicates the logistics of the AFU. The liberation of the village of Kucherovka was announced.

▪️ On the Krasnolimansk front, the enemy admits the advance of the Russian Armed Forces between the said city and Yampol in the forested area. Assault actions are taking place in the eastern outskirts of Krasny Liman.

▪️ In Zaporozhye region, the GRU "East" is engaged in battles for Gulyaypole, having entrenched itself on the northeastern outskirts of the city. The enemy is trying to counterattack at Dobropillia and the village of Gay. The AFU are gathering reserves for the offensive actions of the Far Eastern soldiers.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles continue in the area of Novodanilovka and Novoandreevka, as well as in Primorsk and Stepnogorsk.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)