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CORRECTED VIDEO UPLOAD - SORRY! - Words From The Lord : "Rapture - WORD From Jesus: "You can see the End" 2022" (Saving Lives LLC) - "The Baby Has Dropped" (Brother Mike)
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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231 views • August 16, 2022

Rapture - WORD From Jesus: "You can see the End" 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qq1CrQmkS8

 

"The Baby Has Dropped" - brother Mike!https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-baby-has-dropped-brother-mike


Grafted In - Team Jesus Forums!

https://www.teamjesus222.com/forum/grafted-in-team-jesus-forums/reply-post-here-open-forum-for-all-grafted-in-team-jesus-fellowship-1

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TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]

(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)


PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url


TEAMJESUS222.COM

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]


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