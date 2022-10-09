Create New Account
Why is Venezuelan Oil better than American Oil? - #95
The Jonathan Kogan Show
Published a month ago |

The Biden administration is preparing to scale down sanctions on Venezuela’s authoritarian regime to allow Chevron Corp to resume pumping oil there, paving the way for a potential reopening of U.S. and European markets to oil exports from Venezuela, according to people familiar with the proposal.

But, why would the United States of America do this?

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/ownershipeconomy
Podcast - https://jsk.transistor.fm

