Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 17-19





▪️The AFU once again attempted to launch a combined strike with missiles, unmanned motor boats and UAVs against Russian facilities in Crimea. The attack was foiled by joint forces of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Air Force and air defense.





▪️Russian troops were also actively targeting rear military facilities of the AFU. In Odesa Region, an oil depot in the village of Vyhoda was hit, resulting in a partial loss of power supply in the region.





▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut, Russian troops have extended their zone of control on the northern outskirts of Klishchiivka. Fierce fighting continues on the approaches to the tactical heights to the village.





▪️On the northern flank of the Avdiivka sector, fighting is taking place near Stepove and on the approaches to the coke plant. Despite the localized advance of the Russian soldiers, it is still early to talk about an assault on the plant.





▪️On the southern flank, Russian soldiers managed to break through the AFU defenses in the industrial zone near the Yasynuvata-2 station. Nevertheless, clashes continue in this area. The enemy is trying to hold its positions.





▪️On the Orikhiv sector, the AFU continue to unsuccessfully attack the Russian defensive lines in order to wear down the Russian Armed Forces units. In recent days, several enemy advances have been repulsed in the direction of Verbove and Robotyne.





▪️Ukrainian units are still holding the bridgehead in Krynky that they had previously occupied. They have partially succeeded in extending their zone of control to the west, but further movement has been prevented by Russian forces.