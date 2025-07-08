Summer 2025 still no Epstein client list

Uploaded for pacsteam.org





Summer 2025.

Another year has passed, and the client list still hasn’t been released.

The headlines move on, the world scrolls down — but some truths remain buried on purpose.

This instrumental track was made to reflect that uneasy silence. The kind of silence that only exists when powerful people are being protected.





Music can’t change the system. But it can remind us that something is deeply wrong.

Some questions were never answered.

Some names were never spoken.

And the longer we wait, the more obvious the cover-up becomes.





Website: http://pacsteam.org





PLEASE SHARE





---