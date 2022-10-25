Dr. Robert Malone Says the Annual Flu Vaccine Program is "Built on a Lie"

"It's wrapped around the idea that we should coerce the population to take a product on an annual basis so that we can maintain warm base manufacturing in case something like 1918 ever happens again. And it's all built basically on a lie."
From the 10.22.2022 Florida COVID Summit
