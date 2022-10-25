Dr. Robert Malone Says the Annual Flu Vaccine Program is "Built on a Lie"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"It's wrapped around the idea that we should coerce the population to take a product on an annual basis so that we can maintain warm base manufacturing in case something like 1918 ever happens again. And it's all built basically on a lie."
From the 10.22.2022 Florida COVID Summit