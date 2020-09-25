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𝗔𝗥𝗡 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 🔴 Față în față cu provocarea de a restaura România
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2 views • September 25, 2020
România este din nou pusă în fața unor alegeri. Alegem un drum corect și sigur sau ne aventurăm pe un drum necunoscut și distrugător.
O discuție despre importanța alegerii corecte și despre actorii implicați în Restaurarea României și a Europei!
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
O discuție despre importanța alegerii corecte și despre actorii implicați în Restaurarea României și a Europei!
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
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