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SHE’S JUST FOLLOWING THE RULES OF THIS IDEOLOGICALLY DESTRUCTIVE RELIGION
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20 views • March 24, 2022
If a viper is in hiding you must coax it out in order to remove its head effectively neutralizing the threat. Fortunately for us, exposing these poisonous snakes is as simple as asking three questions. One just requires the courage to stand by one’s values in the face of this coordinated and strategic attack on all that is good and true.
* Question number one: what is the definition of a woman?
* Question two: when does human life begin?
* Question three: can a man have a baby?
My 8 year old daughter can answer all of these questions in less than 20 seconds, however, these snakes hiding in the tall grass are unable to answer these questions rationally if at all because it is against the rules of their ideology. And the first rule of this religion is, “no one ever breaks the rules!” You see, they can tolerate no compromise, no competition, and no contradiction. Their way is the only way and all who refuse their ways will have aggression placed upon them in the name of love. All blasphemers will suffer abuse until the emotional and often times physical violence, subjugates or destroys them. Judge Jackson has exposed herself as a devout disciple of this religion of chaos by her own deeds. She is who the Demolition Party is endorsing because she will best serve their plan to usher in this new world order of social credit scores, digital US dollars, pedophiles teaching children in government schools, the end of equality, the end of all other religions, the entire American populace on welfare except the chosen, men erasing the contribution of women, everyone unarmed and defenseless, normalized mental illness, no more nuclear family, no more private ownership, and no more America, in its place will be a built back better global communist society spearheaded by the members of the World Economic Forum.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/SHES-JUST-FOLLOWING-THE-RULES-OF-THIS-IDEOLOGICALLY-DESTRUCTIVE-RELIGION-e1g6k6g
* Question number one: what is the definition of a woman?
* Question two: when does human life begin?
* Question three: can a man have a baby?
My 8 year old daughter can answer all of these questions in less than 20 seconds, however, these snakes hiding in the tall grass are unable to answer these questions rationally if at all because it is against the rules of their ideology. And the first rule of this religion is, “no one ever breaks the rules!” You see, they can tolerate no compromise, no competition, and no contradiction. Their way is the only way and all who refuse their ways will have aggression placed upon them in the name of love. All blasphemers will suffer abuse until the emotional and often times physical violence, subjugates or destroys them. Judge Jackson has exposed herself as a devout disciple of this religion of chaos by her own deeds. She is who the Demolition Party is endorsing because she will best serve their plan to usher in this new world order of social credit scores, digital US dollars, pedophiles teaching children in government schools, the end of equality, the end of all other religions, the entire American populace on welfare except the chosen, men erasing the contribution of women, everyone unarmed and defenseless, normalized mental illness, no more nuclear family, no more private ownership, and no more America, in its place will be a built back better global communist society spearheaded by the members of the World Economic Forum.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/SHES-JUST-FOLLOWING-THE-RULES-OF-THIS-IDEOLOGICALLY-DESTRUCTIVE-RELIGION-e1g6k6g
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