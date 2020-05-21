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Red alert! America! Communist hybrid! George Soros donates $9million for mandatory detentions!
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114 views • May 21, 2020
While there is hope we'll get back to a normal lifestyle pre-coronavirus, the reality is that the way this is going we'll be dealing with a "new normal".
We are dealing with new sets of rules and regulations that ares slowly but surely putting in place the 4 pillars of a police state.
Without calling for violence, it is our job and responsibility to keep our families well and safe.
Always Ready!
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We are dealing with new sets of rules and regulations that ares slowly but surely putting in place the 4 pillars of a police state.
Without calling for violence, it is our job and responsibility to keep our families well and safe.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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