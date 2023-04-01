The LGBT War Against Afrika - Past and Present (2023-01-25) Sista Shanice Show

Irritated Genie is interviewed on the Sista Shanice Show and discusses the LGBT War against the Afrikan continent. This is an excellent historical analysis w/ documented evidence on how the LGBT agenda has been forcibly waged against the Afrikan continent.
