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2 Women Arrested in UK for Drinking Coffee on a Bench
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90 views • January 12, 2021
2 Women Arrested in UK for Drinking Coffee on a Bench
One of the women appears to have been cited for behaving in an antisocial manner. Whatever that means. Sounds like, "we can arrest you whenever we want, for any reason, or no reason at all."
One of the women appears to have been cited for behaving in an antisocial manner. Whatever that means. Sounds like, "we can arrest you whenever we want, for any reason, or no reason at all."
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