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This Is What Happens When LIES Become Massive
Think About It
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692 views • January 17, 2022
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The saddest thing to me is that the masses of this world have believed the lies of the wicked and ruling classes since the beginning of time… Even Christians have believed the lies.

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/

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