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Freedom Convoys Worldwide Derailing Great Reset, Globalists Are Panicked — Braced For Plan B, War! FULL SHOW 2-6-22
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381 views • February 07, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down how the fires of liberty are igniting across the planet as Freedom Convoys spring up througout Europe, Australia, and the US while some governments double down on their unscientific COVID tyranny.
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