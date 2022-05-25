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Evidence spike proteins produce amyloid plaques, not blood clots
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960 views • May 25, 2022
SOURCES:
Jeff & Erica - Why You Must Understand Amyloidosis And Amyloid Plaques
https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_052322_hr2.mp3
Embalmer Exposes Rubbery Clots
https://www.brighteon.com/1dc893d9-24d6-4712-8ef1-aeb0da2dbd46
Cary Watkins confirms embalmer Richard Hirschman's story about the telltale blood clots
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/cary-watkins-confirms-embalmer-richard?s=r
Understanding Amyloidosis - 3D Animation & Overview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=7Ohzi-cU_J8
Possible discovery of mechanism behind mysterious COVID-19 symptoms
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-05-discovery-mechanism-mysterious-covid-symptoms.html
Jeff & Erica - Why You Must Understand Amyloidosis And Amyloid Plaques
https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_052322_hr2.mp3
Embalmer Exposes Rubbery Clots
https://www.brighteon.com/1dc893d9-24d6-4712-8ef1-aeb0da2dbd46
Cary Watkins confirms embalmer Richard Hirschman's story about the telltale blood clots
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/cary-watkins-confirms-embalmer-richard?s=r
Understanding Amyloidosis - 3D Animation & Overview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=7Ohzi-cU_J8
Possible discovery of mechanism behind mysterious COVID-19 symptoms
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-05-discovery-mechanism-mysterious-covid-symptoms.html
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