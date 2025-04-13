BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US launches airstrikes on CERAMICS factory in Yemen’s Sana'a Governorate – Ansar Allah Health Ministry
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 2 weeks ago

US launches airstrikes on CERAMICS factory in Yemen’s Sana'a Governorate – Ansar Allah Health Ministry

US bombs Yemen AGAIN

5 killed, 13 injured

Flames engulf the ruins of buildings as firefighters battle the blaze

Five people were killed and 13 injured in US airstrikes targeting the Al-Sawari ceramics factory in the Bani Matar District of Sana'a Governorate, central Yemen, according to the Ministry of Health under the Ansar Allah government.

The following was announced today prior to this video: 

💥 Houthis shoot down 19th US MQ-9 drone

Over the past two weeks, Ansar Allah has downed four American drones, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

The latest MQ-9 Reaper was reportedly shot down with a domestically made surface-to-air missile in Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate.

According to official sources, the average unit cost of an MQ-9 Reaper drone is approximately $56.5 million.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy