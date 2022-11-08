POLYFACE FARM: THE TRUTH ABOUT BIOSUSTAINABILITY from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/polyface-farm-the-truth-about-biosustainability/

In the face of unprecedented attacks from the industrial farming complex, Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farm has exposed the truth about biosustainable farming. Del dives in for a day working on the non-industrial, self-sustaining farm and ranch as Joel Salatin, one of the premier experts on Biodynamic farming, explains how he turned a third generation family property into one of the most environmentally friendly working farms in the U.S.

POSTED: November 7, 2022



