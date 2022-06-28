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Fallout: Historic Reversal
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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130 views • June 28, 2022

Loud & Violent

* The left used to care about ‘safe, legal and rare’.

* Many on the left now behave as if abortion is a positive good, excited by the fact that a child who would have been born wasn’t.

* Think about that for a moment: celebrating the failure of a child to come into the world.

* What does that say about how you feel about children or people?

* Some behave as if having an abortion is preferable to having children.

* SCOTUS is ‘illegitimate’ because it’s allowing voters to decide what they want to do?

* That’s called democracy — a system in which citizens choose their own form of government.

* We are witnessing a coordinated attack on family and on children.

* What makes libs so angry? Where does an attitude like that come from?

* The left is taking direction from corporate America.

* Abortions help companies lower labor costs.

* They are making the case for abortion as liberation.

* Drones with no personal lives make cheaper workers.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308598018112

Keywords
feminismbill clintonscotussupreme courtabortiontucker carlsonjoe bidenliberalismfascismroe v wadeidiocracycorporatocracyprogressivismleftismideologyradicalismcorporatismregressivismmalevolencelabor cost
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