Fallout: Historic Reversal

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Loud & Violent
* The left used to care about ‘safe, legal and rare’.
* Many on the left now behave as if abortion is a positive good, excited by the fact that a child who would have been born wasn’t.
* Think about that for a moment: celebrating the failure of a child to come into the world.
* What does that say about how you feel about children or people?
* Some behave as if having an abortion is preferable to having children.
* SCOTUS is ‘illegitimate’ because it’s allowing voters to decide what they want to do?
* That’s called democracy — a system in which citizens choose their own form of government.
* We are witnessing a coordinated attack on family and on children.
* What makes libs so angry? Where does an attitude like that come from?
* The left is taking direction from corporate America.
* Abortions help companies lower labor costs.
* They are making the case for abortion as liberation.
* Drones with no personal lives make cheaper workers.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 June 2022