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Nick Fuentes vs Robert Barnes The Great Debate Middle East In Crisis
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37 views • May 27, 2021
The intellectual argument of the year as constitutional attorney Robert Barnes and America First firebrand Nick Fuentes face off in a live debate hosted by Infowars to discuss America’s foreign policy relating to the Middle East, as the escalating regional war between Israel and the Palestinians threatens to explode into a wider conflict. Debate Backstory: https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-great-debate-robert-barnes-nick-fuentes-to-face-off-over-middle-east-crisis/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60adb34420262d4f3eb7028c
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60adb34420262d4f3eb7028c
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