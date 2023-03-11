Prophecy 118 Excerpts! Wise Survival, YAH Warns Don't Be Unequally Yoked, FLEE. Many now cheated on, abused, jailed, broke! See YAHUSHUA'S Betrayed to Death Warning in Mark 13:12 (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 118

Beware, The Great Tribulation Is A Breath Away!

Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH

through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

Received February 19, 2010

Released June 27, 2010



Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 118 below here and YAHUSHUA'S sober warning in the Gospel of Mark Chapter 13 about the sheer danger of being unequally yoked to someone who despises THEM. This is very common where Christian persecution is prevalent but soon will be in a mass scale worldwide as the Great Tribulation draws so near.

Excerpts Prophecy 118:

In the end none of MY Bride will be unequally yoked. I shall repeat, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH will use the dividing sword and before this Bride is taken off of this earth, if they are unequally yoked, YAHUSHUA will divide. I will not allow MY Bride to be contaminated, it was only for a set time, for lightness and darkness cannot go together. This is a war, YAHUSHUA fights for HIS Bride, the enemy cannot win.

I put light with light and the light only becomes brighter. It is not a struggle together when you put YAHUVEH/YAHWEH, YAHUSHUA and the RUACH ha KODESH first in your life and your love.

Did I not warn, ‘Your worst enemies will be in your own households’? (Micah 7:6, Mt. 10:36) I warn again now, those who do not want to be divided, those who love their spouse more than I, YAHUVEH/YAHWEH, those that spit MY Word back in your face and brand you a false prophet Elisabeth [Elisheva], know this, these are not your Words, these are MY Words! And it is backed up in the Holy Scriptures! Remember Prophecy 111 – I, YAHUSHUA MASHIACH, Grant You A HOLY Divorce Decree, For Those Who Need It.

I had another prophet (Nehemiah, Neh. 13:23-30) literally curse and pull the men’s beards and slap them for being unequally yoked, so when the attacks come and yes, they will come, be as a Stephen, Holy Bride of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, keep your eyes not focused on the boulders that will hit you, keep your eyes focused on YAHUSHUA. They stone you but are really stoning YAHUSHUA/JESUS and yes, I dare to speak to those who dare call themselves ‘Christians’ but I, YAHUVEH call you Ichabod Christians.

(Neh. 13:25 and I contended with them, and cursed them, and smote certain of them, and plucked off their hair, and made them swear by GOD, saying, Ye shall not give your daughters unto their sons, nor take their daughters unto your sons or for yourself.

Neh. 13:27 Shall we then hearken unto you to do all this great evil, to transgress against our GOD in marrying strange wives?)

So I leave you with these Words. I told you, ‘Everything that can be shaken will be Shaken’. I remind you of this in Prophecy 105, “I, YAHUVEH, Say, ‘In 2009 I’m going to shake everything that can be shaken!‘”, I warned you ahead of time what 2010 will be like in Prophecy 116, “You Must Be Faith Water Walkers”.

Know this also, this Prophecy only gives the enemies more reason to hate you, but this is nothing new. YAHUSHUA was and is hated. Can you expect anything less, for you are HIS reflection on this earth, the ones I call ‘YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH’s Bride’.

***

In Gospel of Mark Chapter 13:10-13, YAHUSHUA/JESUS gave us a very serious warning here below:

"10 And the gospel must first be published among all nations.

11 But when they shall lead you, and deliver you up, take no thought beforehand what ye shall speak, neither do ye premeditate: but whatsoever shall be given you in that hour, that speak ye: for it is not ye that speak, but the Holy Ghost.

12 Now the brother shall betray the brother to death, and the father the son; and children shall rise up against their parents, and shall cause them to be put to death.

13 And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved."