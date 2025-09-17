Tuxedo state dinner with King Charles & Trump - clip

At a state dinner with King Charles, Trump emphasized defending "shared heritage and standing for the values of the English-speaking world."

Together we’ve done MORE good for humanity than ANY 2 countries in all of history — Trump next to King Charles

'We must continue to stand for values and people of English-speaking world'

Adding: King Charles praises UK-US relations: 'in so many ways we’re closest of kin'

Then squeezes in a quick joke:

'I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses'