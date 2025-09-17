Tuxedo state dinner with King Charles & Trump - clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At a state dinner with King Charles, Trump emphasized defending "shared heritage and standing for the values of the English-speaking world."
Together we’ve done MORE good for humanity than ANY 2 countries in all of history — Trump next to King Charles
'We must continue to stand for values and people of English-speaking world'
Adding: King Charles praises UK-US relations: 'in so many ways we’re closest of kin'
Then squeezes in a quick joke:
'I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses'