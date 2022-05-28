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Tim Ballard O.U.R. Pedophile HunterIntervention Efforts for Ukraine 2022! [23.05.2022]
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118 views • May 28, 2022
People have asked for an update on the work we are doing in Ukraine so here it is! We are continuing our intervention efforts in Eastern Europe with the help of the Nazarene Fund, Operation Underground Railroad, and Aerial Recovery Group, we’ve been able to rescue many people and prevent predators from taking advantage of the most vulnerable of these victims.
We thank you so much for your support! Subscribe to our channel to learn more about how you can help and share this video to spread the word!
"Convince parents their child can choose/change their #sexualidentity and #gender, then the child's right to consent to sex with adults is automatically implied. #Ageofconsentlaws become irrelevant making every child groomed by #wokeschoolteachers and weak minded parents a free target of #predators and #pedophiles and will be able to operate without fear of legal prosecution."
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://youtu.be/XNGaWAtDlmo
To truly heal...
https://youtu.be/5vL6XgI7c_U
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue #HumanTraffickingStories #TimBallard
1,297 views May 23, 2022
Operation Underground Railroad
125K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dq6YvMuccts
https://www.youtube.com/c/OurRescueOrg
We thank you so much for your support! Subscribe to our channel to learn more about how you can help and share this video to spread the word!
"Convince parents their child can choose/change their #sexualidentity and #gender, then the child's right to consent to sex with adults is automatically implied. #Ageofconsentlaws become irrelevant making every child groomed by #wokeschoolteachers and weak minded parents a free target of #predators and #pedophiles and will be able to operate without fear of legal prosecution."
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://youtu.be/XNGaWAtDlmo
To truly heal...
https://youtu.be/5vL6XgI7c_U
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescu...
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue #HumanTraffickingStories #TimBallard
1,297 views May 23, 2022
Operation Underground Railroad
125K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dq6YvMuccts
https://www.youtube.com/c/OurRescueOrg
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