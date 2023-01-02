EPISODE 2: WHAT’S GOING ON TODAY?

In this episode I cover three of today’s stories that I felt were interesting:
“NOW EXERCISING IS RAST”, “NY STATE LAWMAKERS GIVE THEMSELVES A 30% RAISE”, and “96% OF NY HATE CRIMES PERPETRATED BY BLACK AMERICANS”. Each one of these stories illustrates the disconnect between objective truth and the socially engineered brainwashing injected, like poison, into our American way of life.
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2022/12/31/new-crime-report-confirms-96-of-hate-crimes-were-perpetrated-by-black-americans/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/02/ny-state-lawmakers-nations-best-paid-after-gifting-themselves-30-pay-rise/
https://www.frontpagemag.com/now-exercising-is-racist/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-2-WHATS-GOING-ON-TODAY-e1t0a78
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.