EPISODE 2: WHAT’S GOING ON TODAY?

In this episode I cover three of today’s stories that I felt were interesting:

“NOW EXERCISING IS RAST”, “NY STATE LAWMAKERS GIVE THEMSELVES A 30% RAISE”, and “96% OF NY HATE CRIMES PERPETRATED BY BLACK AMERICANS”. Each one of these stories illustrates the disconnect between objective truth and the socially engineered brainwashing injected, like poison, into our American way of life.





https://www.dailyveracity.com/2022/12/31/new-crime-report-confirms-96-of-hate-crimes-were-perpetrated-by-black-americans/





https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/02/ny-state-lawmakers-nations-best-paid-after-gifting-themselves-30-pay-rise/





https://www.frontpagemag.com/now-exercising-is-racist/





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-2-WHATS-GOING-ON-TODAY-e1t0a78