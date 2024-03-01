First the Israelis Bombed their Homes, then their Hospitals, then their Evacuation, then Blocked Food Supplies, then Massacred them while the Starving Look for Food

First the Israelis bombed their homes, then their Hospitals, then their evacuation, then blocked supplies of food, then massacred them while the starving look for food.

It's repulsive. Tanks and snipers besieged them and deliberately fired at them to kill them.

All they wanted was food.

Israel, in its rage, has destroyed itself. It can never be forgiven.

Massacre’: Dozens killed by Israeli fire in Gaza while collecting food aid yesterday

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed and some 700 others wounded after Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds waiting for food aid southwest of Gaza City, health officials say, as the besieged enclave faces an unprecedented hunger crisis.

The [Health] ministry said the attack was part of Israel’s ongoing “genocidal war”. It called on the international community to “urgently intervene” to forge a ceasefire as “the only way to protect civilians”.

People had congregated at al-Rashid Street, where aid trucks carrying flour were believed to be on the way. Al Jazeera verified footage showing the bodies of dozens of killed and wounded Palestinians being carried onto trucks as no ambulances could reach the area.

Itamar Ben Gvir, Israeli Minister of National Security on X:

Total support must be given to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them. Today it was proven that the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza is not only madness while our abductees are being held in the Strip under substandard conditions, but also endangers the IDF soldiers. This is another clear reason why we must stop transferring this aid, which is in fact aid to harm the IDF soldiers and oxygen to Hamas.